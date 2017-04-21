Kandhkot - Locals took to streets against Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) on Thursday.

A large number of people, hailing from various areas of the city, including Gharaibabad, Mumtaz Mohallah, Gulsher Mohallah and others staged a sit-in outside the press club to protest against WAPDA.

They were carrying placards in their hands, inscribed with slogans against Wapda.

Later, talking to media, Hidayatullah Lashari, Faiz Mohammad, Abass Bhutto, Ihsan Nasirani, Nisar Khoso and others complained that over 15 days had passed since several transformers in their areas were burnt due to fluctuation, but Wapda had not replaced these transforms as yet.

They lamented that while people had reached Mars, people of Sindh were deprived of basic facilities like electricity and gas. They demanded Chief Executive Officer Sepco, Executive Engineer Kashmore and other concerned officials to replace their burnt transformers; otherwise they would extend their protest.