MIRPURKHAS - Member Rabita Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali, Zonal In-charge MQM Mirpurkhas Mujibul Haq and members zonal committee, Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani and Vice Chairman Fareed Ahmed have severely criticised Pakistan Railways administration for failing to resume Mehran Express’s service between Mirpurkhas and Karachi as announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif recently in his public address in Hyderabad.

In a joint press statement issued here, they lamented that after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto in 2007, express trains between Mirpurkhas and Karachi via Hyderabad, including Mehran Express had been suspended, and still the situation is same.

They were of the view that railway authorities, including the federal minister for railways, were giving lollypop to them rather than resuming the train service

They argued that lot of people from Mirpurkhas division travelled to Karachi and vice versa by these trains, and after suspension in their services, transporters blackmailed them by charging high fares from them.

They regretted that poor masses had been deprived of cheap and easy mode of transportation.

They demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Mamnoon Hussain and federal minister for railways to immediately take notice of the matter, and order resumption of service of Mehran Express.