KARACHI - Four suspected criminals were killed during two separate alleged encounters in different parts of the metropolis.

Three suspects were killed during an alleged encounter with the police near Super Highway.

The encounter took place when the armed motorcyclists were busy in looting the citizens at Janjal Goth on Super Highway within the limits of Site Super Highway police station.

SHO Anar Khan said that the police personnel busy on patrolling reached the site and tried to intercept the suspects, however, the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to escape under the cover of fire.

The officer said that the suspects were busy in looting cash and valuables from the citizens en-route to Cattle Market on Super Highway in order to buy sacrificial animals, adding that upon resistance from criminals, the police also retaliated with full force. He said that three robbers were killed after an exchange of fire. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to morgue for identification purpose. The police also claim to have recovered weapons and a motorcycle from their possession. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

Similarly, another suspected criminal was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Korangi area within the limits of Zaman Town police station.

Police said that the police reached the site after getting information about the two armed motorcyclist suspects looting the passersby, adding that the police reached the site. The two suspects were wounded after an exchange of fire.

The police managed to arrest one of them in injured condition, however, his companion was managed to escape under the cover of fire. The arrested robber however succumbed to his injuries while on the way to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. His body was shifted to morgue for medico legal formalities. The police also claim to have recovered a pistol from his possession. The case was registered.

