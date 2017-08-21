JACOBABAD - Marvi Memon, Benazir Income Support Programme [BISP] chairperson, has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] is a democratic party and there is no concept of ‘Badshahat’ in it.

While talking to media men here at Abro House on Sunday, Marvi said that Chaudhary Nisar had no differences with the party. “However, minor differences are beauty of democracy,” she said, and added, “GT Road rally was democratic right of the PML-N.”

Accusing political rivals of PML-N of twisting the statements of PML-N chief, BISP chairperson said the party was not opposed to any institution. “PML-N has always respected the institutions,” she said, adding those who were praying for differences within the PML-N, would feel disappointed at the end of the day.

Answering a question on Ayesha Gulalai, she said, “No Comments”.

Aslam Soomro, PML-N Sindh Information Secretary and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, she visited village Aqilpur of Jacobabad and met with local women there as part of BISP survey.

Our Staff Reporter