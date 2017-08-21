KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja has directed that a contingency plan be prepared for Eid-ul-Azha to further strengthen security measures.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that he issued directives to this effect to the concerned officials. He said that the IGP instructed that Eid-ul-Azha Contingency Plan 2017 with regards to the collection of skins of sacrificial animals be finalised on priority at Range, Zone and District levels.

He said that all stakeholders should be taken on board, and the plan be submitted for perusal to ensure security of life and property of the people.

The IGP stressed that it be ensured that all registered social welfare bodies, religious seminaries and stakeholders implement the code of conduct issued by the government of Sindh.

He further instructed that the lists of all the mosques, Imambarghas, Eidgahs, and open places where ‘Namaz-i-Eid’ would be offered be examined for the deployment of security personnel. Police commandos be also deployed for the security of these places.

The IGP directed that under the security plan, surveillance teams be constituted at police station levels.

Police personnel in plain clothes be also deployed at places for Eid congregations, shopping centres, public places, markets for sacrificial animals and parking lots.

