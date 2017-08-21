KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has rejected the initial results of the national census of 2017 regarding Karachi, terming them technically incorrect.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said, “Why are the Karachi-based politicians silent over this sensitive issue?”

He asked if rights of people of Karachi had been sold once again.

Altaf argued that the city population’s growth rate had been projected less than those of other areas of the country despite huge influx of the jobseekers, who came and settled in Karachi.

He enquired as to who was behind this tampering with results.

He said the national census was held after huge public pressure and on the directives of the apex court, but Pasban rejected the initial results of the exercise concerning the city. “Even a layman, having an idea about Karachi’s population, cannot accept these results,” he opined.

He further said those taking hundred percent votes from Karachi did not serve the city even 10 percent.

He said as per the initial results, the population of the country was 210 million.

“The population of Karachi is projected as 17 million, while that of Lahore 12 million, despite the fact that Karachi is several times larger as compared to Lahore,” he lamented.

He said that population figures of Karachi had been tampered with so that its people could not get the facilities and rights they deserved.

He asked, “If the elected representatives of the city had once again sold the city for their petty interests.”

