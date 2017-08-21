SUKKUR - Inhabitants of Bachal Shah Miani held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here on Sunday against almost 20-hour loadshedding.

The angry protesters also torched the effigy of SDO, SEPCO to vent their anger.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the protestors said that unscheduled loadshedding was being carried out in their area for 20 hours a day, adding that people were suffering immensely due to these outages at the time of severe heat.

They further said that despite many complaints, no one had taken steps to normalise the situation.

They alleged that the concerned sub-divisional officer and line superintendent facilitated power theft by allowing illegal kunda connections in lieu of hefty money.

The protestors warned of intensifying their protest and staging a sit-in in front of SEPCO head office if the SDO and Line Superintendent were not transferred immediately besides duration of unscheduled power outages was not reduced.

Our Staff Reporter