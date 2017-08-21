MIRPURKHAS - Station House Officer (SHO) of Town police station Kanwer Singh and few other policemen came under attack when they intervened in an armed clash between two groups of youth near District and Sessions Court at Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road late Saturday night.

Later police detained one of the accused in a raid.

Reports say that two persons were on their way to Mirpurkhas from Karachi in a coach when they exchanged hot words over a petty matter. The situation came to such a pass that both made telephonic calls to their supporters.

When they reached the bus stop, hundreds of youth were awaiting them. Later armed clash ensued.

In order to cool down the tempers, SHO Town Kanwer Singh, who was patrolling at that time, intervened to separate them, but some youth kicked and punched him and also tore uniform of a constable.

Report added that SHO called the heavy contingents of police there and detained one of the involved youth identified as Shan Pathan. Later hundreds of youths of PPP supporters arrived at town police station for meeting with detained accused Shan Pathan but heavy police contingents made batton charge on them to disperse there and closed the main gate of the police station.

Police said that case had been registered on behalf of the state against Shan Pathan, Faisal, Ghori and four other unknown accused on charges of attacking the SHO and other police officials and hence creating hurdles in official duty.

Sources added that police were raiding suspected places to detain the remaining accused.

Our Staff Reporter