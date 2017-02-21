KARACHI - At least 1,395 graduates received degrees at the 21st Convocation of Hamdard University at the Madinat al-Hikmah Campus here the other day.

Hamdard University Chancellor Sadia Rashid presided over the convocation. Speaking on the occasion, she congratulated the graduating students and told them that their success was the fruit of struggle and sacrifices of their parents as well as their teachers. “Once you start your career, your work will contribute to the national pool of skilled manpower, sustain you economically and socially in your life and contribute to the national wealth,” she said.

“I am sure the graduates present in this convocation will prove to be good ambassadors of the mission of Hakim Said,”’ she said.Highlighting the history of Hamdard briefly, she said, “It was founded in 1906 in Delhi, India, by Hakim Abdul Majeed, who died at young age of 30 when his elder son Hakim Abdul Hameed was 8 years of age and his younger son, Hakim Mohammed Said was two years only. Hakim Mohammed said founded Hamdard in Karachi in 1948 in very modest way, but by the power of his personal dynamics and hard labour he made Hamdard a big enterprise and institution of national repute. Using power of education and training you have been given here at Hamdard University you will be able to offer best service to the nation and humanity,” she concluded.

In his welcome address, Prof Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan, vice chancellor of the Hamdard University, said the university in pursuit of excellence as per vision of Hakim Said was imparting education in seven faculties -- medical and health sciences, eastern medicine, engineering, management sciences, pharmacy, education and law.

According to the declaration of the Higher Education Commission, the university has got ‘X’ category, taking 75 percent number, he said. Apart from degrees, 26 Hamdard University Gold Medals, eight Hakim Mohammed Said Gold Medals and seven Gold Medals from the Institute of Engineering were also given to students who stood first.

Chief Guest and Consulate General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura, Chancellor Sadia Rashid and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hakim Abdul Hannan gave away degrees and gold medals to the graduating students. Foreign diplomats, distinguished guests, educationists, teachers, parents and students attended the convocation in a large numbers.