KARACHI - K-Electric has initialled a 25-year Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) for the 50MW solar power project with Oursun Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Dale Sinkler, chief generation & transmission officer of K-Electric and Nadeem Babar, chief executive officer of Oursun Pakistan, during a ceremony at KE House.

Being developed at Gharo, District Thatta, the solar photovoltaic (PV) project is spread over an area of 144 acres and is expected to commence commercial operations by first quarter of 2018.

According to KE spokesperson, “Our collaboration with Oursun Pakistan is in line with our commitment of diversifying our power generation pool and subsequently passing on the positive impact to end-consumers. The project also underlines our vision to add environment friendly and cost-effective means of power generation.”

According to Oursun spokesperson, “PV solar power generation is environment friendly and will be a good mix to the overall power generation capacity of K-Electric. The project is being established to exclusively provide renewable energy to K-Electric consumers.”

K-Electric is committed to ensuring provision of affordable and reliable energy solutions to its consumers; since 2009 the utility has invested $1.2 billion and added 1037 megawatts to its generation capacity. The continuous stream of investment from KE has further strengthened the power infrastructure and reinforced its long-term commitment to serving the people of Karachi, the spokesperson concluded.