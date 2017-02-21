KARACHI - The passing out ceremony of the 378th batch of female Flight Service, Basic Training Course in which 14 newly inducted air-hostesses graduated was held at PIA Training Centre (PTC) on Monday, said the spokesman for the airline.

PIA CEO Bernd Hildenbrand was Chief Guest and distributed certificates to the graduating air-hostesses.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Bernd congratulated the air-hostesses and asked them to ensure provision of best services and hospitality to PIA’s passengers.