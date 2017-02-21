KARACHI - The Milli Yakjehti Council, Sindh has strongly condemned the suicide attack at Sehwan Sharif and demanded that the government take solid measures instead of paying lip service to the issue.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting, Council’s Sindh President and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan deputy chief Asadullah Bhutto said the attack on the shrine was actually an attack on Islam. He said that it was a conspiracy to fan differences among various sects of Islam.

He held the government and government departments responsible for the attack. He said that continuation of terrorism despite billions of rupees investment in counterterrorism institutions was an evidence of government's incompetence.

Bhutto condemned what was reported as mishandling of human organs in the aftermath of the blast. He appealed to the masses to observe the next Friday as a day against terrorism. He urged prayer leaders to shed light on terrorism in Friday sermons. He announced that Namoos-e-Risalat Conference would be held at the provincial level by the end of the ongoing month.

He said that representatives of all sects had already supported the National Action Plan and added that the government would have to go if it was not interested in implementation of NAP in letter and spirit. Representatives of all religious parties attended the meeting as well as the press conference.