KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers claimed on Monday to have killed seven more suspected terrorists in an encounter on the outskirt of the city.

The encounter took place in the wee hours on Sunday. According to the Rangers spokesperson, intelligence sources reported that some hardcore terrorists were present in the area of Shah Latif Town and were planning to carry out attacks in the metropolis. The Rangers conducted a raid on their hideout and the suspected terrorists put up strong resistance. The Rangers cordoned off the area and killed four terrorists in the ensuing exchange of fire. The other suspects managed to flee under the cover of firing. The Rangers started a search operation and chased the suspects on the run. During the search operation, the suspects again resorted to firing from a location about 300 metres from a vacant house. The Rangers cordoned off the area and killed the three suspects.

A Rangers soldier was also injured during the exchange of fire. Automatic weapons were found on the bodies of the suspects.

It’s worth mentioning here that law enforcement agencies, police and the Rangers, have killed 27 suspected militants in similar encounters after Thursday’s suicide bombing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan.

GIRL KILLED FOR ‘HONOUR’

A young girl was shot dead at her house allegedly by her brother in Banaras Colony in SITE police precincts. She died on the spot. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police officials reached the scene following the incident and inquired about the incident. SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai said the deceased was apparently shot dead by her brother, Shaheen Khan. He said the accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The police however took the deceased’s father, Saleem Khan, into custody for questioning. Police suspected the girl was apparently killed for “honour”. The police official however said that motive for the murder would be known after arrest of the accused.

INJURED PROTESTER

SUCCUMBS TO INJURIES

A man, who was shot injured during a protest in Orangi Town on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital here on Monday.

Fifty-five-year-old Asghar Imam, son of Kashif Imam, was shot injured near his house in Sector 11 in Orangi Town on Sunday when residents of the area were staging a protest against the increasing incidents of street crime in their locality. Police had resorted to firing to disperse the crowd.

The wounded man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. His family said that Asghar was injured in the police firing. They said that police had arrested Asghar’s nephew.

Police officials said that police were negotiating with the protesters when someone from the protesters started firing. The police said the victim was hit by a bullet fired by an unidentified person who was among the protesters.

On the other hand, police have registered three cases against more than 250 protesters, including 31 nominated people. Nine of the nominated people have already been arrested.

The case was registered on behalf of the state at the Pakistan Bazaar Police Station on charges of rioting and attack on the police. Police have also added Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act to the FIR.

The Islam Chowk area of Orangi Town had become a battleground on Sunday when hundreds of residents gathered there to stage a demonstration against the increasing incidents of street crime.

It is worth mentioning here that a proportional increase has been seen in street crime, house robberies and other crimes across the city. Law enforcement agencies have however failed to develop a strategy to counter street crime. In recent past, the issue of street crime was taken up by the higher authorities and the departments concerned were directed to take concrete steps, but nothing had been done so far.

POLICE ACTION AGAINST

PROTESTERS CONDEMNED

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari on Monday lambasted the Sindh Police over its action against peaceful protesters in Orangi Town on Sunday.

Condemning the police action, he demanded that the chief minister and the governor of Sindh take notice of the issue and release the people arrested by the police during the protest.

Talking to the media after paying a visit to Orangi Town along with other party leaders, Faisal said it was unfortunate that police tortured peaceful protesters, but failed to curb crime in the area. He expressed his sorrow and grief at the death of a protester who sustained bullet a bullet injury during the protest and later died at a hospital.