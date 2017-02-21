KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that Karachi and Jinju city of South Korea have an opportunity to promote mutual contacts and cooperation in different sectors of urban life.

He stated this during a meeting with a South Korean delegation led by the Jinju mayor at his office on Monday.

Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Abdullah Vohra, DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, Vice Chairman Shakir Ali and Municipal Director Masood Alam were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media representatives after the meeting, the Karachi mayor said it was a matter of honour for him that the mayor of the South Korean city of Jinju visited the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He said that both Karachi and Jinju city could promote mutual contacts and cooperation in different sectors of urban life. He said that students from South Korea were enrolled in the KMDC and other educational institutions of Karachi.

“We want to expand this mutual cooperation, especially in education and industry,” he said.

Mayor of Jinju Lee Chang Hee expressed his pleasure on his visit to Karachi and meeting with the mayor of the biggest metropolitan corporation of Pakistan.

He said his delegation would remember this tour for ever due to the hospitality and respect they received here.

Later, the South Korean delegation led by the Karachi mayor went to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay tribute to the founder of the nation.

The Jinju mayor also visited the museum at the Mazar-e-Quaid. Writing his remarks in the visitor’s book, he said it was good for him and his delegation that the mayor of Karachi accompanied them to the mausoleum.