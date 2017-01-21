KARACHI - Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, dean for Faculty of Management Sciences at the University of Karachi, said on Friday that short-statured people faced a lot of problems in finding employment, transport and matches.

He said that short-statured people must not be a victim of inferiority complex. The government must provide employment opportunities to such people so that they could play their positive role in the society. He was expressing his views after inaugurating the second tuck shop for short-statured people at the Department of Social Work at the University of Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, director for Centre of Excellence for Women Studies at the University of Karachi, said that this was the second tuck shop of its kind at the KU. She said that people would not give importance to people of short height and this might make them feel inferior. People make fun of them and this is a highly inhuman practice, she said. She lamented a lack of public transport facilities for people of short height and demanded installation of footsteps for them in public transport vehicles. Shah said the government must set up special counters at public service institutions for people like them. She demanded a special discount at hospitals and access to public and private employment opportunities without discrimination. A special quota for short-statured people would go a long way in ending discrimination against them, she said.