KARACHI - Police on Friday found four bullet-riddled bodies in the limits of Malir District Police. The bodies were found in the bushes on Link Road, Steel Town. Police rushed to the scene when they were informed by the locals about the bodies. They shifted the bodies to the morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SSP Rao Anwar said that all four victims were blindfolded and shot in the head point-blank. The culprits had shot the victims somewhere else as no bullet shells or blood spots were found at the crime scene. He said that victims had no torture marks on their bodies. They were killed at an undisclosed location and later their bodies were dumped at the abandoned place.

Three of the deceased had long beards whereas the fourth had an artificial leg. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons after recovery of bodies of the victims aged between 35 and 40 and started investigations.

It is worth mentioning here that outskirts of the Malir District are being used to dump bodies of militants and political activists and those killed in suspected police encounters for the last many years.

OVER A DOZEN SUSPECTS

ARRESTED

Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over a dozen suspects in raids and operations carried out in different localities here on Friday.

According to details, the Rangers claimed to have arrested at least seven suspects in various raids carried out in different areas, including Gizri, Baldia and Saeedabad.

The Rangers also recovered weapons from the suspects and shifted them to unknown locations for investigation. On the other side, the Rangers cordoned off the Urdu Bazaar locality of the downtown and arrested two suspects. Similarly, police personnel in plainclothes cordoned off the Pink Residency, Sector VIII, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and took away at least eleven suspects. Families of the suspects said that some of the personnel were in uniform while most of them were in plainclothes when they raided various houses of the society and took away the suspects.

Family of Mirza Jahangir Baig, a civil engineer, told The Nation that police or any other agency had yet to declare the arrest of all 11 residents of the society. Families said that most of the people picked up by the police were not associated with any political or religious organisations. They said that no agency was available to give any reason for the arrest of all 11 persons.