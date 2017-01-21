KARACHI - Aafia Movement leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that she is disappointed because the government of Pakistan has failed to write a letter to the US administration to commute Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s sentence. She said the Aafia Movement would continue to raise a stronger and louder voice for repatriation of Aafia.

In a statement here on Friday, Fowzia said the outgoing US President Barack Obama commuted sentence of 330 people, but the name of Aafia could not be included in the list because Pakistani rulers got cold feet when it came to writing a letter to the US administration. It is evident that they fear the new American government more than they cherish their dignity and honour, she added. She said the Pakistani rulers had disappointed Aafia’s family as well as entire Pakistani nation, but “we are fully determined to continue raising the issue at all local and international forums.”

She said the ruling parties would be ashamed when they would return to their voters in the coming general elections in 2018 as they had deliberately squandered a good chance to secure the release of Aafia under the Obama Clemency Act. She said the Aafia Movement was holding a meeting on Sunday to chalk out a strategy for Aafia’s release. She said she would thank all politicians, lawyers, civil society members and people belonging to other walks of life for their unwavering support to the cause.