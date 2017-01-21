KARACHI :President Mamnoon Hussain and his wife offered their condolences to Afnan Siddiqui over the demise of his father Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, the Sindh governor, at Governor's House here on Friday.

On this occasion, acting Sindh Governor Aga Siraj Durrani was also present. The president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The president wrote in the condolences book: “The services of Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui rendered for the country and the nation will be remembered forever. He always gave priority to national interest.”

The first lady also offered condolences to late Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui's wife and expressed grief and sorrow over her husband's demise.