KARACHI - A rumpus marred proceedings of the Sindh Assembly on Friday after Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi passed indecent remarks against PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi.

The situation took an ugly turn when opposition lawmaker Abbasi sought answer from Pitafi during the Question Hour, mocking his language skills. She insisted Pitafi to read an answer out that was written in English. However, instead of answering the question, the minister responded in a harsh and taunting manner. He asked Abbasi to come to his chamber to listen to his answer.

Pitafi called Abbasi a “drama queen” fond of media spotlight. His remarks drew acclamation from treasury benches. However, a couple of women MPAs condemned his misbehaviour.

Subsequently, she started yelling at Pitafi. On this, the latter called her a “drama queen” and a rumpus ensued in the House, as members from both sides of the aisle left their seats.

Although Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza intervened and expunged the remarks from the assembly proceedings to calm down the situation, but to no avail. Microphones of some MPAs had to be turned off. The chair adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes. When the House resumed the business, it witnessed another chaotic situation as PPP member Ghulam Qadir Chandio sought permission for a point of order, but was asked to speak after the Question Hour.

In the meantime, the treasury benches raised slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that infuriated PML-N member Surath Thebo, who responded to the slogans in the same coin.

PPP members Ghulam Qadir Chandio, speaking on a point of order, lashed out at PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry over his statements against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Chandio said in his emotional speech that millions of Pakistanis loved Bilawal and they could not tolerate the “indecent words” used by the PML-N leader against Bilawal.

On this, the House reverberated with slogans of “shame, shame”. “We can reply to the PML-N in the same indecent language, but our leadership has directed us to keep quiet,” he said.

PPP member Taimur Talpur said the Panamagate brought shame to the country and the world came to know that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was a dishonest man. He warned the PML-N to desist from using filthy language against the PPP leadership otherwise the PPP would reply in a befitting manner.

PPP member Khairunnisa Mughal and Minister Shamim Mumtaz made a frontal attack on PML-N leadership in their speeches and demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be disqualified under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

PML-N member Surath Thebo sought permission to speak, but she was not allowed. She walked out in protest.

The house, which was called in order by Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza at 1113 hours against the scheduled time of 1000 hours, rejected an adjournment motion moved by PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi for not giving municipal status to the Town Committee of Sujawal after being opposed by the government. She forcefully argued in favour of her motion and said it was a matter of public importance.

In the meantime, PPP member Taimur Talpur taunted the PML-F member that this annoyed her. A rumpus ensued in the House. The irritated lawmaker said, “When we raise the voice, the member cannot find the way out of the House.”

Tabled by the minister for parliamentary affairs, the House deferred consideration of the Sindh Payment of Wages Bill, 2015 until next sitting.

The House carried the mandatory question and answers session. It was adjourned till Monday morning.