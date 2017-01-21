KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday announced a rally in the city before his party’s January 29 public meeting.

He made this announcement while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House here on Friday. PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and others were also present on the occasion.

The PSP chairman said that prolonged operation in Karachi would not resolve issues. The government would have to come forward to give a relief package to the misguided people on an immediate basis. He said that future of Pakistan was linked to the future of Karachi. He said the port city had been witnessing operations for three decades, but no political or religious party came forward to heal the wounds of the people.

After formation of the PSP people were joining hands with the party leadership for a progressive and developed Karachi, he said, adding that even today more than 210 political workers of the MQM and other political parties announced joining the PSP.

He said that PSP had not divided the mandate of the Mohajir community, but the party was working for unification of all oppressed people. Killing 1,400 people who were detained will not bring everlasting peace to the city, said Kamal. He reiterated the demand for amnesty to all “political workers” arrested during the targeted operation in Karachi.

It is the responsibility of the government to bring a positive social change in the society. If someone agrees to follow, he should be given chance to do so. If the government is paying cheques to people surrendering arms in Balochistan, why it cannot do the same in Karachi, he asked.

He said the PSP leadership had provided a path to political workers of the city but some elements were blaming the party for dividing the mandate of the Mohajir community. Is providing a good political organisation to the people unlawful, he questioned. “We are not teaching workers to commit crime,” said Kamal, adding that he would hand over himself to law enforcement agencies if anyone from the PSP is found involved in criminal activities.

Talking about the PSP January 29 public gathering, he claimed that it would be a massive power show. The party was holding the public gathering with a slogan “Present of Karachi insures future of Pakistan”. He said the party would set up camps in the city to run a campaign for the public gathering and a big rally would be staged just before the power show to motivate people of the city.

To a question, he said that some parliamentarians who joined PSP were facing problems as their resignations had not been accepted by the speaker.