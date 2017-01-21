KARACHI - Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said on Friday, “PAF is passing through a revamping phase because the technology of air warfare is changing rapidly. We have no choice but to match the speed of change and make PAF a potent force, second to none. To meet these challenges, we are inducting state-of-the-art weapons and must train hard to acquaint ourselves with these modern systems.”

Addressing the passing-out parade of Aero Apprentices as chief guest at PAF Base, Korangi Creek, the air chief said, “I would urge you to fully devote your time and energy to your profession and work with resolute commitment to attain mastery in your respective trades. Remember, there is no room for complacency or shortcut in a challenging profession like yours.”

A total of 823 aero apprentices, including personnel from Jordan and Pakistan Navy, successfully completed their technical training. The air chief awarded trophies to the distinction holders. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Space Technology was awarded to Aircraftman Ali Raza, Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aircraftman Sheharyar Khan, Zafar Choudhry Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology (School of Aeronautics) was awarded to Aircraftman Muhammad Ilyas, Rahim Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology (School of Electronics) was awarded to Aircraftman Muhammad Jawad, Trophy for Best Foreigner Trainee was awarded to Qusai Tayseer Saad Eddin Shannak from Jordan, Base Commander Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Aircraftman Wing Sergeant Fahad Wali and Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance was awarded to Aircraftman Sheharyar Khan.

The ceremony was witnessed by high ranking military and civil officials, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of aero apprentices.