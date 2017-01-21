KARACHI : The Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and award ceremony was held at PNS QASIM Manora on Friday.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique addressed the parade as chief guest and emphasised that an efficient and potent navy was vital for protection of maritime interests of Pakistan, especially in the context of CPEC. He showed immense satisfaction with professional competence of Coastal Command through regular participation in various operational exercises and its efforts to enhance vigilance and civil-military relations in the coastal belt. The vice chief of the Naval Staff said that Pak Marines’ strength would continue to be raised considering current situation and various maritime developments along the coast. He highlighted that contemporary environment warranted focus on development of special forces and importance of their performance in challenging situations. He stressed that combat potential of Pak Marines and Special Forces should be enhanced.

Earlier in his welcome address, Coastal Command Commander Vice Admiral Waseem Akram highlighted professional achievements of Coastal Command in 2016 and apprised the audience of command’s active participation in various operational activities. He said the Coastal Command endeavoured to provide free medical and educational facilities in coastal areas to promote civil-military relations.

Later, the chief guest awarded efficiency shields to units adjudged best during the year 2016.