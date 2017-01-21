KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by unidentified people in Karachi, following which five persons have been arrested, police said today.

On the identification of the family, at least five suspects were taken into custody in the minor girl rape case in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi area.

The initial statement has been recorded.

According to police, the faces of the nabbed suspects will be shown to the girl for identification.

The Sindh IG called all high officials of Malir Zone for a briefing on the case. The Sindh IG was briefed that a big success can be achieved in the case.

The victim is admitted at the Civil Hospital trauma centre and hospital sources confirmed that she is out of danger. A detailed statement will be recorded when her condition improves, police said.

An eight-year-old girl was found in a stream in Korangi on Thursday. After a medical examination, it was confirmed that the child was raped.

Moreover, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo moto notice of the case.