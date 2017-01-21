KARACHI - Two police officers were booked after a suspected criminal escaped from their custody in the Central District of Karachi.

A suspected street criminal, Jafar, was arrested a couple of days ago from Azizabad after an exchange of fire with the police. He was arrested in injured condition while his accomplices managed to escape.

Jauharabad Police Investigation Officer Muhammad Sohail said that Sub-Inspector Shahid and ASI Afzal of Azizabad Police were taking the accused to Jauharabad Police Station when the suspect fled from custody. “A case of street crime was registered against the accused at my police station that’s why these police officials were bringing him to my police station for an investigation when he escaped,” said the officer. Police have registered a case against both police officials for negligence. One of them, SI Shahid, has been arrested.

ASI Afzal has yet to be arrested. Police were also looking for the fleeing accused. Sindh Police IG Allah Dino Khowaja has taken notice of the incident and directed the officials concerned to investigate the incident.