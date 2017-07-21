KARACHI - A team of inspectors of Food and Quality Control Department conducted raids on different shops in FB Area and seized about 200kg Gutkha, Mainpuri and other health hazard substances.

The team which conducted raids was formed by the senior director foods and quality control to check and take action against the sale and use of adulterated food items and such items which have been banned by the authority, said a statement of KMC on Thursday.

The department has also issued notice to hospitals and private schools and colleges to ensure implementation of Pakistan Pure Foods Ordinance 1960 in the maintenance of canteens setup in their institutions and obtain food license without delay or action will be taken against them.