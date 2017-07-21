KARACHI - Representatives of Bohra community met with Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar here at his office on Thursday and asked him to resolve their issues on priority basis.

They informed the mayor about the problems faced by the business community in Saddar and other areas of the city.

The delegation demanded that hawker zones be removed from busy and congested roads of Saddar and other areas in order to avoid traffic jams and provide a safer path to the pedestrians.

The delegation also demanded the mayor order the concerned authorities to remove garbage from roadsides and streets and keep all business centers neat and clean.

Wasim assured the delegation that all possible measures would be taken to solve the problems of citizens, especially those of business community.

He expressed the hope that the business community and other well-to-do people would play their role in keeping the city clean and green and help the municipal bodies in this regard.

Food inspectors raid shops

Acting on the directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, a team of inspectors of Food & Quality Control Department carried out raids on different shops in F B Area and Hussainabad and seized about 200kg of gutkha, mainpuri and other substances.

The raiding team has been formed by a senior director of foods and quality control to take action against the sale and use of adulterated food items and such other items which have been banned.

The department has also issued notices to the administration of hospitals, private schools and colleges to ensure implementation of Pakistan Pure Foods Ordinance 1960 for maintaining canteens setup at their institutions and to obtain food licences without any delay or action will be taken against them.