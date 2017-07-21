HYDERABAD - The blazes which engulfed the Lakhra Power House in Jamshoro on Thursday morning were extinguished around 12 hours after the fire erupted.

A fire fighter, identified as Muhammad Saleem, was injured during the fire-fighting, according to Jamshoro police.

The plant’s official Ghulam Shabbir Jatoi informed that the plant caught fire from a short-circuit in the water pumps which lift water for the plant from the Indus river. He told that the coal fired plant was generating 30 Megawatt electricity before the fire broke out and enveloped both the operational units at Lakhra.

The official said though it was early to inform about the loss caused by the fire, he estimated that the damage caused by the inferno would be in millions of rupees.

The police informed that 7 fire tenders from Jamshoro and Hyderabad doused the raging fire after around 12 hours.

The injured fireman was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.