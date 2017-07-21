KARACHI - An eight-year-old child, Adnan Abbas, was electrocuted in Taiser Town.

Body of the deceased was handed over to his family after legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Similarly, a child, identified as five- year-old Tahir Saleh, was also electrocuted in New Karachi within the limits of Bilal Colony police station.

Likewise 22-year-old Abdullah was also electrocuted when he came into contact with an electric wire near Hadi Market in Nazimabad.

Body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Two people were electrocuted in Pirabad and Maghopir localities. They were identified as 22-year-old Imran and 24-year-old Ahmed Khan.

The bodies of both the deceased were later handed over to their families.