KHAIRPUR - A four-year kid died due to measles near Faiz Gunj on Thursday.

According to details, Taufeeque Ahmed Khaskheli, 4, died in village Ali Nawaz Khaskheli near Faiz Gunj due to measles.

It is pointed out here that despite the fact that measles is spreading day by day and several children have been hospitalized recently, the health department or the district administration have not shown any seriousness in tackling the development.