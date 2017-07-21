KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Information, Labour and Human Resources, Transport and Mass Transit, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid surprise visit to Valika Hospital SITE, Karachi here on Thursday. Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi and Commissioner SESSI Farooq Leghari also accompanied with him.

During his visit, Minister Information went around ICU, CCU and different sections and wards of hospitals and checked the attendance registers of staff, arrangements of cleanliness and facilities provided to patients.

Minister Information inquired about the health of patients and asked if they face any problems and issues regarding the treatment at hospital and provision of various health facilities like ultrasound, laboratory, x-ray and others.

The patients informed the minister about acute shortage of water in the hospital. The Minister directed the officials to resolve the problems of patients immediately. However, patients were satisfied with other facilities and services of the hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of Valika Hospital, Dr Ali Nawaz Gathoti briefed the Minister about services, facilities and medicines provided at hospital and also informed about the problems being faced by the hospital administration.

Minister Information assured that issues of hospital would be resolved soon. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed to dispose of the shabby furniture and said that the cleanliness conditions of the hospital should be improved.