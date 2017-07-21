KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Ali Hussain Naqvi has said that the party is going to contest the next general elections with a new spirit and will not offer an open field for the corrupt politicians.

He expressed these views after paying visits to various district offices of the party.

MWM Executive Political Council Member Mohsin Sheryar Zaidi and others were also present on the occasion.

The MWM leader also chaired a meeting of office-bearers at Shaheed Arif Hussaini House Malir at which MWM leaders Measum Abdi, Allama Mubashir Hassan and others were also present. Asking the workers to get ready for the next general elections, Naqvi said that the party leadership had decided to give a tough time to the politicians in the next elections who were responsible for the destruction of the province.

Talking about the international situation, MWM leader said that the western countries had been isolated because they had failed in their bid to keep their hold on small countries.

“On the other hand, rulers of gulf countries were making efforts to save their sinking kingdoms with the help of USA,” he said, and added, “Similarly threat of destabilisation also loams large for Pakistan as global change will directly affect our country as well.” He said that he believed in the supremacy of judiciary and hoped that the apex court’s verdict in Panama leaks case would be in the interests of the country.