KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said KU financial conditions of the varsity are not satisfying and the major reasons of it are low grants and over hiring of employees.

Government and HEC have approved Rs2.5 billion for the varsity which will be a great step towards the progress of KU. In past, KU used to be in top 200 varsities of the world but now it’s not even in the top 800 varsities, we have made quality education and research our key priorities. This year 1785 research paper of KU faculty members are published which is a record.

He was addressing at a consultative meeting with the faculty members of the varsity at the council room of dean faculty of social sciences, KU. The vice chancellor has initiated consultative meetings with the teachers. The meeting was attended by a large number of faculty members, chairmen including Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri and director ORIC Dr Majid Mumtaz.

The vice chancellor ensured that each and every appointment will be made on merit and there will be no compromise in this regard. My priorities are to establish a medical college and hospital at varsity and make the whole system of the varsity computerized. Faculty members ensured every possible support to the vice chancellor and vowed to contribute with their efforts for uplifting the varsity’s financial and academic position.