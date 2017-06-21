KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after the inauguration of a flyover over the National Highway, the flow of traffic, particularly of the heavy traffic from the airport, would become smooth and signal free.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Manzil Pump Flyover held here on Tuesday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the flyover.

The CM said that the flyover had been built at the cost of Rs514.917 million in a period of just three months, which, he said, was a record. He congratulated Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, PD Niaz Soomro and his team.

He claimed that opponents of PPP were feeling insecure because his government had launched mega infrastructure projects in the city, most of which had either been inaugurated or to be inaugurated by the end of this month.

Briefing PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro said that work on Manzil Pump flyover had started on March 8, 2017 at the cost of Rs514.917 million and completed within three months.

“Length of the bridge is 560 meters, out of which 2500-meter is bridge and 310-meter ramps. Width of the carriageway is 10.9; means three-lane,” he informed.

The chief minister said that work on Drigh Road underpass and Submarine Chowrangi underpass was going on a war-footing.

“We will inaugurate Drigh Road underpass by the end of this month,” he said, and termed it a big breakthrough in the infrastructure development of Karachi.

He said Shahrah-e-Faisal had not only been rebuilt but widened too, with alteration in Baloch Colony flyover. “This has not only given a new look to the road, but has also made the flow of traffic smoother,” he added.