SHIKARPUR - A 40-ft wide breach developed in New Rajib Waah [water channel] near Lakhi Ghulam Shah tehsil of district Shikarpur early Tuesday morning.

Soon after noticing the breach, the villagers got busy in bridging the breach on self-help basis.

However, workers of the Irrigation Department failed to reach on the spot.

According to sources, a graveyard and an agricultural land were inundated with water. The affected villagers have demanded the high-ups to take notice of the breach and compensate for their financial loss.

Two killed in separate incidents.

JACOBABAD: A youngster was gunned down due to a dispute between two groups of Jakhrani tribe in village Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, in the limits of Sadar police station, here on Tuesday.

According to police, 30-year-old Zahoor Ahmed, son of Qadir Bakhsh Jakhrani, was shot dead by members of the rival group over cattle grazing. The assailants escaped from the scene after finishing their job. Area police handed over body of the deceased to his family after its postmortem from Civil Hospital Jacobabad. FIR of the case had not been registered till the filing of this story.

Separately, a 13-year-old boy, identified as Zahid Hussain, son of Habibullah Rind, resident of village Haji Shah Murad Rind, was crushed to death, when a speeding Qingqi Rickshaw hit his motorcycle and the boy mounted on it came under the wheels of a tractor while the man seated behind him, Rafiq Rind, received serious wounds.

The tractor driver managed to escape, leaving his tractor on a roadside.

Sadar police transported the body to Civil Hospital Jacobabad and later handed it over to his family after completion of necessary medical formalities. Police also confiscated the tractor.

Funeral prayers of cop offered

The funeral prayers of a cop, Khair Muhammad, son of Gul Muhammad Rahojo, who was martyred in an armed attack during patrolling at Parco Pipeline in the limits of Karampur Bijarani police station, early Tuesday morning, was offered here at Police Headquarters.