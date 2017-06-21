KARACHI - The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Council Tuesday unanimously approved Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with a surplus amount of Rs9916,500. The council meeting was held in the chairmanship of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar whereas Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Hanif Muhammad and others were also present.

A total of 19 resolutions approved during the meeting whereas the members took part in the debate on budget and expressed their opinion.

Leader of the house Aslam Shah Afridi congratulated Mayor Karachi his team and every member of the city council for presenting an excellent budget for next fiscal year.

Giving details of the budget, Mayor Karachi said all efforts were made to make this budget realistic and balanced. No new tax is levied and focus was mainly on making existing revenue resources better.

The slogan for this budget is “raise our income-adopt self reliance” under which non development expenditures curtailed and more attention was on development activities.

The approved budget Rs27.14billion and have overall expenditures of Rs 27.13billion, thus it is Rs9.9million surplus budget. The session informed that the provincial government had given Rs301million under Octrai Zila Tax (OZT).

While the session Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that they would convince federal and provincial government to enhance under Karachi Package. “we will ensure that the amount receive from the governments be spend equally for the welfare of the citizens and in all UCs without any discrimination. He added that they would ensure transparency in expenditure in uplift projects and each and every expenditures would be approved from city council.

PPP parliamentary leader Karamullah Waqasi said that their uplift projects should also be included in the budget and development projects should also be carried out in opposition UCs. We demanded to terminate ghost employees in entire KMC and UCs be empowered to facilitate people at grass root level.

Finance committee chairman in city council Nadeem Hashmi said that the provincial government did not include any of the schemes in the provincial budget submitted by Mayor Karachi.

PML-N parliamentary leader Amanullah Afridi said that the federal government had helped in maintaining peace in the city and had given gift of green line project t0 Karachiites. We are hopeful that the prime minister soon announce further development packages for the city. Musfira Jamal city council member said that women comprise 50 percent population of the country but unfortunately there is no women specific park in the city. Mayor Karachi should also divert his attention toward this important issue and should also build washrooms for women.