KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that it was the sacrifice of his mother Benazir Bhutto (BB) which strengthened democracy in the country and reiterated that democracy is the best revenge.

In his message on BB’s 64th birthday anniversary, the PPP chairman said that she lived and laid down her life for the cause of downtrodden people while fighting tyranny.

“Benazir was dragged from court to court for three decades and held in solitary confinement by the dictatorial and their handpicked men.

But she remained steadfast and fought against undemocratic forces valiantly till her last drop of blood,” he added. Bilawal pointed out that it was his mother who had challenged extremism and militancy and commanded the nation during fight against terrorism; eventually embracing martyrdom.

He said that people of Pakistan were indebted to the great icon of democracy who sacrificed her everything for the people and their future.

The PPP chairman said that his party was fully committed to BB’s mission and vision, and she continued to guide the party and its leadership from her eternal abode.

Bilawal pledged that PPP would continue its struggle where BB had left and assured the people of Pakistan and PPP workers that he would follow the guidelines of his mother to get rid of injustices, inequality and exploitation and for making Pakistan an egalitarian and welfare state.