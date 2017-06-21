MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of low grade employees of the Irrigation Drainage Division held a demonstration here on Tuesday outside district council building to protest against less salaries being paid to them despite having the resources and non-regularization of katcha employees.

Led by Ajaz Ahmed Bhurgari, Muhammad Qasim Khaskheli and Ahmed Ali Marri, the protestors were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans against XEN Drainage Division and other concerned officials.

Talking to media on the occasion, the protesters complained that they had been paid salaries of only one-and-half-month instead of total three months, while two-month salaries had been given to the employees of Kot Ghulam Muhammad sub division instead of three months, as a result of which resentment and unrest prevailed among the lower staff. They alleged that the project director and XEN were the money with them for using them later during possible floods.

They demanded the Sindh chief minister and secretary irrigation to take notice of the situation, ensure payment of their complete salaries and regularise the Katcha employees of tube-well. Later the protestors met with District Council Mirpurkhas Chairman Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure and apprised him about their grievances.

Talpure assured them that he would talk to higher authorities for complete payment of their due salaries after which they dispersed peacefully.