Karachi - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) former chief Syed Munawar Hassan has said that fasting demands a person to shun dual standards and adopt a lifestyle in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Addressing an Iftar party here on Tuesday, he said that the last 10 days of the holy month were passing, and we need to use this opportunity to cement our relation with Allah Almighty.

“Allah Almighty has made fasting obligatory so that he could test people’s patience and strength of character. “Fasting demands us to shun sins and evil practices,” he observed. “Abstaining from eating and drinking is not the sole purpose of the holy month of Ramazan,” he said.