SUKKUR - Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that the government is deliberately making the JIT controversial.

Talking to media men here on Tuesday during his visit to the sites of different development works, leader of the opposition once again demanded resignation from the prime minister.

He said that Nawaz Sharif should resign from his post for strengthening the country and democracy.

He added that judges of the Supreme Court (SC) were also human beings, and they were seeing everything.

He further said that attitude of the government with the judges was so hostile that even a common man could feel it.

Khursheed was of the view that the government was trying to provoke the SC by making it look controversial.

Leader of the opposition said that Nawaz had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and not for reconciliation.

He said that prime minister was required to resign for the betterment of the country, nation as well as democracy. “He should name somebody else as his successor,” he counseled.

He said that the development works underway throughout Sindh would be completed in 2018, adding that development works worth Rs18 billion were underway only in Sukkur.