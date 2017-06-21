KARACHI - A 72-inch pipeline was ruptured on Tuesday following a power breakdown at Dhabeji Pumping Station, the most important water supply source for the city.

According to Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) officials, a power failure at the Dhabeji pumping station caused a buildup of back pressure in the pipeline; unable to take the increased pressure the 72-inch pipeline burst.

As a result, 150 million gallons of water will not be supplied to the city in the next forty-eight hours, according to a statement issued by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KSWB). Two kilometres of land was submerged in water after the pipeline burst.

a KWSB spokesperson said.

Heavy equipment for repairing the damaged line was promptly transported to the pumping station on the instructions of KWSB’s Managing Director Syed Hashim Raza Zaidi.

“The repair work can take up to 48 hours,” the KWSB spokesperson said. “Till the pipeline is repaired, we are using alternate pipelines to supply water” the spokesman said.