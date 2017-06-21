Kandhkot - At least two people, including a police cop, were killed while a pedestrian was injured after unknown armed men ambushed the vehicle of PARCO here on Tuesday. According to details, a security vehicle of Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) was patrolling near Karampur that suddenly unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire at it. This led to an exchange of fire between security police and the assailants. Resultantly, two people, including a police cop, Kher Mohammad Rahojo, and driver of the vehicle Rashid Qureshi were killed on the spot.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene after committing the crime.

Later a heavy contingent of police, led by Dr Samiullah Soomro SSP Kashmore, cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

When contacted, Kashmore police spokesman Nadar Channa told The Nation that more than eight unknown armed men had ambushed the vehicle, in which two persons, including a cop, Kher Mohammad Rahojo, resident of Jacobabad, and Rashid Qureshi, resident of Karachi, were killed on the spot.