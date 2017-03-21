KARACHI: Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem has taken over the command as Commander Coast in an impressive change of command ceremony held at PNS IQBAL on Monday.

On assumption of command, he is now Commander of all units and establishments of Pakistan Navy along the coastal belt and creek areas.

The admiral would also head Special Services Group (Navy) and Pak Marines.

Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1984.

The Admiral has distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff experience. His Command appointments include Command of Multinational Counter Piracy Task Force 151, 25th Destroyer Squadron and guided missile destroyer.

His important Staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters, Commandant PN War College and Flag Officer Sea Training. The Admiral is graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, US Naval War College and National Defence University Islamabad (NDU).

In recognition of his meritorious services, the officer has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

On assumption of Command, the newly appointed Commander Coast was presented the Guard of Honour and was introduced to Commanding Officers of the units under command.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy officers and sailors.