KARACHI - City Council Karachi in a meeting held here on Monday elected candidates for 27 committees unopposed. The candidates are to run the affairs of different departments. The meeting was held in the Council Hall of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building, and was chaired by the Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and also attended by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra and Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala.

A resolution was also approved at the meeting, through which Mayor Wasim Akhtar was nominated as chairman of the Coordination Committee of the Council under rules 28(5) of the Sindh Councils (Conduct of Business) Rules 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor congratulated all the successful candidates on getting elected to their respective council committees.

“We are all united for resolving the city issues and will jointly work for the purpose,” he resolved.

The City Council’s Parliamentary Leader Aslam Afridi also congratulated the successful candidates, and expressed his resolve that all parliamentary leaders would sit together for solving problems of the city.

The council members also offered Fateha for those killed in a suicide blast at a shrine in Sehwan Sharif and for the husband of former deputy mayor Nasreen Jalil.

They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the Sehwan incident. On the occasion, Wasim said that he wished that council committees started functioning as soon as possible and in this connection he would also meet with the parliamentary leaders of the council. The 27 city council committees for which the city council members had submitted their papers and were declared successful unopposed include the Administrative Affairs Committee(7members), Finance Committee(7members), Legal Affairs Committee(7members), Media Management Committee(13members), Parks Committee(15members), Veterinary Committee(14members), Land Committee(7members), Katchi Abadies Committee(7members), Estate Committee(7members), Charged parking Committee(7members), Municipal Utility Charges Committee(7members), Sports & Culture Committee(15members), Recreation Committee(15members), Medical Committee(13members), Mother & Child health Committee(13members), Investment Promotion Committee(13members), Fire Brigade & Civil Defense Committee(13members), Health Committee(13members), Works Committee(Civil) (13members), Works Committee(E&M) (13members), Naming Committee(15members), Coordination Committee(15members), Ethics(Code of Conduct) Committee(13members), Planning & Development Committee(7members), Education Coordination Committee(13members), Foreign Affairs Committee(13members) and Business Relations Committee(13members).