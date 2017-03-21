KHAIRPUR/KARACHI - CTD Sukkur SP Irfan Samo on Monday claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to Hafeez Birohi group.

Addressing a press conference here at his office, the SP said that CTD personnel raided a house in the city and arrested Shoaib Birohi.

Giving details, Samo said that Birohi not only ran a training camp in Afghanistan, but he was also training the terrorists in Sindh. The SP added that Hafeez Birohi group was involved in terrorist activities and was wanted in Jacobabad, Shikarpur incidents and attacks on police personnel.

He further disclosed that Birohi was a line man at SEPCO Khairpur, and that he had been arrested two years ago, but later released.

Rangers arrest six outlaws

Rangers on Monday claimed to have apprehended six more outlaws, including militants of banned outfits during raids and operations carried out in various parts of the metropolis.

Ranger’s spokesperson said those arrested were involved in various incidents of target killings, extortion and drug business.

Similarly, three suspected militants were arrested during Rangers operation in Manghopir locality of District West- the area once considered a stronghold of different militant outfits. During the operation, Rangers personnel took into custody Badshah Islam, Afzal and Syed Mahar Gull alias Gull Khan.

According to Rangers spokesman, the militants arrested were affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat and were involved in various incidents of terrorism, including target killings and kidnappings for ransom.

Separately, Rangers also held another suspect during a raid in Super Market area.

The accused was identified as Sultan. Rangers’ spokesperson said that the accused was associated with Lyari gang war, and had been nominated in cases of kidnappings for ransom and narcotics business. In another raid, Rangers arrested a drug peddler, who was identified as Rizwan.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered a huge cache of drugs from his possession.

Meanwhile, a suspected street criminal was arrested from Awami Colony area. The accused was identified as Adnan. He was accused of being involved in various cases of street crimes.

Rangers spokesperson said that arms, ammunitions and drugs were recovered from his possession.

He was later handed over to police for further investigations.

