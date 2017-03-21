KARACHI - Eligible candidates for the post of teachers on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against inordinate delay in their appointment by the Sindh Education Department.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards and were chanting slogans against the Sindh Education Department and demanding issuance of appointment orders to them within a week.

The demonstration was organised by the qualified candidates for the posts of headmasters and headmistress. The Sindh Education Department had planned to recruit teachers through a transparent testing system, but failed to issue the appointment letters to 1080 candidates who had cleared the written test and interview. The list of the cleared candidates was officially published on IBA Sukkur's website and the merit list was also uploaded on the webpage of Education and Literacy Department, Sindh on December 26, 2015. Members of the civil society also gathered in the support of the qualifying candidates, and voiced their concern over the prolonged delay in appointments.

The protesters pleaded to the departments concerned and the government of Sindh to issue appointment letters within a week and to make their joining of duty in April