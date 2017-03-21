KARACHI :-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Monday said that Karachi and particularly Orangi Town had become hubs of problems while the government was showing criminal negligence towards the prolonged issues of the area.

Naeem said that Karachiites were betrayed by those who claimed to be the representatives of the city. “Instead of improving status of the city and the citizens, the so called leaders only raised the living standards of their own families,” he lamented. He added that the city was the victim of divide and rule policy.

He vowed that the JI would not put the citizens at the mercy of the rulers, whom he called ‘thugs’.