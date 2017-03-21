Kandhkot:- With the advent of summer season, air and noise pollution are increasing in the city due to installation of heavy diesel generators in shops and residential areas. Hyabat Road is the busiest in the city, and is known as business road of district Kashmore where people from different communities do businesses.

There are around 14 banks branches all over the city, at which heavy diesel generators have been installed which add to the pollution. Most of the shopkeepers, dealers and traders doing businesses on Hyabat Road communicated to this correspondent on Monday that the use of diesel generators increased during summer, and the loud noise these generators made had affected their hearing. They said that besides that these generators also leaked toxic chemicals which, they said, were impacting their health.