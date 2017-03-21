KARACHI :-Renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan said on Monday that when India conducted nuclear tests in 1974, he wrote a letter to the then PM Bhutto from Holland and offered his services for Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “PM Bhutto called me immediately, and during the meeting I ensured him that we can make better nuclear weapons than India. I had no political background that’s why PM Bhutto gave me the responsibility of the nuclear programme and we acquired nuclear capability in a span of mere six years which was a great milestone,” he added.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a poster competition organised by Dr AQ Khan Institute (KIBGE) Karachi University at KIBGE Auditorium.

“Pakistan is free from all sorts of security threats due to its nuclear weapons,” he said, and added, “Pakistan is blessed with natural resources. If we ensure good governance in the country, in 10 years we can successfully become a developed country like Turkey and Malaysia.”

Maliha Iqbal Soomro secured first, Syeda Areesha Zaidi second while Aimen Pirzada secured third position in the poster competition.