KARACHI - The first meeting of the committee, formed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to review overall economic situation of the country and recommend steps to improve the same, was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair here on Monday. It is pertinent to mention here that this committee had been formed in the light of the meeting of business community with prime minister on March 14 at Governor’s House.

The committee had been assigned the task of recommending tax reforms, urban infrastructure development, capital market reforms and most significantly suggesting measures for enhancing job opportunities in the country.

The committee also constituted three sub-committees to work on above sectors and finalise their recommendations by March 31.

Arif Habib, representing PSE, Zubair Tufail, representing FPCCI, Bashir Ali Mohammad, representing APTMA, Ahsan Malik, representing Pakistan Business Council, Khalid Mansoor, representing Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Shamim Ahmed representing KCCI were present in the meeting.

Addressing the participants Sindh governor said that involvement of business community in further improving country's economy was of paramount importance and as such the prime minister had formed this committee to seek suggestions from them.

Zubair said that the proposals finalized by the committee would further strengthen the economy as businessmen and industrialists knew the problems at grass root level. The committee members thanked Prime Minister for reposing trust in them and pledged to work with utmost devotion for making the country’s economy more stable and stronger.