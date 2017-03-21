MIRPURKHAS - A six-year-old girl was killed in a road accident on MA Jinnah Road in front of the District and Sessions Court.

As per reports Shumaila Marri, 6, resident of Khaarpara, was coming out of a rickshaw along with her mother that a red car hit her. As a result, she sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the emergency of Civil Hospital where doctors failed to save her life despite making hectic efforts.

The car driver, however, managed to escape from the spot.